SIALKOT - The government has released a special grant of Rs50 million for laying new sewerage line from Bhed Nullah to Palkhu Nullah, Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail said.

Talking to media, he said that work on the project has been started and will be completed by end of June.

Earlier, the DC reviewed work on the first phase of the project, from Pakistan Chowk to Pulli Topkhaana Sialkot Cantt. On the occasion, he directed the officials concerned to ensure use of quality material.

Sialkot ADCG Dr Umer Sher Chattha, Sialkot Municipal Corporation Mayor Ch Tauheed Akhtar and officials of the Public Health Engineering Department accompanied him.