SIALKOT : The police claimed to have busted four members of an inter-district gang wanted in various cases of dacoity and rustling here the other day.

According to the Bambaanwala Police, the accused include: ringleader - Jamil alias Jeela, Asif Bashir, Aslam Yaqub and Sajawal alias Babar. The police recovered seven buffaloes, a donkey and cart, three pistols and cash in thousands from their possession.

The police have put the accused behind bars and launched investigation.