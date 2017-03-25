SIALKOT : The police claimed to have busted four members of an inter-district gang wanted in various cases of dacoity and rustling here the other day.
According to the Bambaanwala Police, the accused include: ringleader - Jamil alias Jeela, Asif Bashir, Aslam Yaqub and Sajawal alias Babar. The police recovered seven buffaloes, a donkey and cart, three pistols and cash in thousands from their possession.
The police have put the accused behind bars and launched investigation.
