Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday said a better managed, secure and peaceful border is in mutual interest of both Pakistan and Afghanistan, who have given phenomenal sacrifices in war against terrorism.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief made these remarks during his visit to Pak-Afghan border areas in Mohmand and Orakzai Agency.

The Army Chief was given detailed briefing about border security arrangements, cross border terrorist threat and recent terrorist attacks from across on the Pakistani posts.

Gen Bajwa interacted with troops at Suran and Kalaya. He hailed their high morale, operational preparedness and effective response to recent cross border terrorists attacks.

He also appreciated killing of five terrorists including high value terrorist Duran in recent intelligence based operation (IBO) and greatly valued martyrdom of Major Mudassar and two soldiers during the operation.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that he is proud of great sacrifices made by security forces and people of Pakistan in the effort to clean our country from ‘fasaadis’.

The COAS said, “Fencing on Pak-Afghan border has commenced and for this, border areas in Bajaur and Mohmand agencies are first priority being high threat zones. Additional technical surveillance means are also being deployed along the border besides regular air surveillance.”

He further said, “Pakistan Army shall employ all resources required for defence of our beloved motherland and safety/security of peace loving Pakistani tribes.”

The COAS said, “Efforts are in hand to evolve a bilateral border security mechanism with Afghan authorities.”

The Army Chief said, “Mainstreaming of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) is in the best national interest. Development works are also being implemented expeditiously to bring enduring peace and stability in the area.”