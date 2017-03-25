ISLAMABAD: A Senate panel on Friday expressed its displeasure over the fact that the Ministry of Science and Technology and the COMSATS institute were not consulted on amendments made to a bill for upgrading the educational facility to the status of a university.

During a meeting of the Senate sub-committee on Science and Technology, which met with Senator Azam Khan Swati in the chair at Parliament House, the amended COMSATS University Islamabad Bill 2017 was reviewed.

While reviewing the bill, Senator Muhammad Atique said that the ministry had drafted the bill in collaboration with four concerned departments and had subsequently secured approval from the cabinet division. However, along with the way, some amendments were made to the bill.

“Various amendments have been made in the bill but the ministry of science and technology and COMSATS are not aware of these changes,” the senator said.

