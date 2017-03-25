SIALKOT - Police have unveiled the postmortem report of the victim of Facebook friendship showing that Sharoon had been brutally tortured before his murder.

Some unknown accused had thrown his dead body near the local fields in village Manjkey-Badiana, Pasrur tehsil. The Badiana police still remain unable to arrest the main accused in the murder case including Sharoon’s girl friend Naila, her brother Babar Maseeh and father Khalid Maseeh.

Police claimed that the accused family has fled away after locking up their homes in Sambrial. Senior police officials said that the whole family was a criminal family, saying that there were more than 45 different heinous nature cases including dacoity, robbery, fraud and theft were already registered against Naila, her brothers and her father at different police stations in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lala Musa, Kharian and Islamabad.

Naila’s one brother Sagar alias Munna was killed in encounter with Gujrat police along with his other companion in 2016. Senior police officials said that the Sialkot police are contacting the Interpol for ensuring early arrest of Naila Maseeh from Nepal.

Police have also claimed to recover the some cloths, and other personal things of victim Sharoon from the house of main accused Naila Maseeh in Sambrial.

the Noumania Road Gujranwala based Sharoon and Naila, 26, became friends on Facebook about a year ago. Later, their friendship turned into love. Their year-long Facebook friendship resulted in the brutal murder of the youth allegedly by the girl and her family.

The aggrieved family said that Naila had called him with Rs1.2 million for doing a business in January 2017. The family alleged that accused killed Sharoon after looting the money from him. The accused tortured him brutally physically before his death and the accused threw his dead body into the local field near village Manjkey-Badiana, Pasrur tehsil.