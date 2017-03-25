SIALKOT-Experts disclosed that there are over 150,000 TB patients in Gujranwala Division and 16,000 out of them are at the critical stages while the disease may spread to more than 1 million more people in the region.

The officials said that the TB patients (both male and female) often become infertile and most of the TB patients die in a period of three years for not doing their complete anti-TB treatment. They added that high intensity in TB disease and its incomplete treatment could cause infertility amongst both the male and female TB patients.

The officials added that the Health Department has conducted a special survey amongst more than 1 million people in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts for diagnosing the TB disease, out of which 150,000 people were found TB patients. While, the 16,000 TB patients were in critical stages due to which the anti-TB medicines were now not giving them any relief.

The health officials added that the disease affects badly the patients of Aids, diabetes, boons diseases, lungs and kidney diseases, while cough also activates the TB Bacteria quickly.

He said that the ratio of TB between the ages of 45 to 50 years is high, adding that every human body contains TB germs which become active due to nominal carelessnessness, use of the substandard food items and for not adopting the preventive measures.

The officials added that the continuous two-week cough, losing the weight, and the tumors on neck were the main symptoms of the TB disease. They said that the normal anti-TB treatment duration was only six months, which become about 24 months for the chronic TB patients in the critical condition, which costs Rs1.1 million expenditures.

SUICIDES: Two married women committed suicide over domestic disputes in separate incidents in Sialkot district.

In village Kot Ghulam Muhammad-Badiana, Pasrur tehsil, a married woman committed suicide by swallowing the poisonous pills over a domestic dispute. She was mother of a son.

In village Rachhaara-Motra, Daska tehsil, Shabana Bibi (27) also committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills over a domestic dispute.