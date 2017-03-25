ATTOCK - Five persons, including three brothers, died in two different road accidents in the Attock district on Friday.

In the first accident, Syed Majid Naqvi, Syed Khawar Naqvi and Syed Saad Naqvi all sons of Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah and their cousin Komail Kosar son of Muhammad Kazim were going back to their village Thatti Syedan after taking Matric Exam in the Government Boys High School Kisran, when on Basal Pindigheb Road their bike collided with a wagon.

All the four students were seriously injured and were shifted to a nearby hospital but succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

In another accident, Nawazish, resident of Kalarian area, died when his bike collided with a Suzuki van on Basal link road.

DACOITS LOOT FILLING STATION: Dacoits looted a filling station in Hassanabdal city and also shot injured an employ when he tried to resist the outlaws on Friday.

As per details, two armed dacoits riding on motorcycle came to Muzaffar Filling Station located on GT Road. The dacoits looted Rs12,000 from the station and also shot injured an employ Wahid Nazeer when he resisted them. The injured was taken to THQ Hospital Hasanabdal where his condition is stated to be out of danger.

Hassanabdal Police registered a case and started investigation.