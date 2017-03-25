KASUR: Three police officials were suspended and booked on charge of negligence here the other day.

According to a police source, two murder accused identified as Abu Bakr and Younus fled from the police custody when Inspector Munir Ahmed was escorting them to a local court in Pattoki. Responding to the incident, DPO Ali Rizvi suspended the inspector and two constables - Yaseen and Arif - and got a case registered against them with the Pattoki City Police.