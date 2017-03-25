GUJRAT: Three persons including two girl students died in collision between a college van and bus here on Friday. Rescue sources said that a speeding passenger bus hit a college van near Lakhanwal area. Resultantly, two girl students and the van driver died on the spot while 10 other students sustained injured who were shifted to hospital. The bus driver escaped from the scene. The police impounded both vehicles and registered a case against the bus driver..This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 25-Mar-2017 here.
Two college girls, driver die in collision
