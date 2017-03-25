KASUR - Two policemen were killed when unidentified armed motorcyclists opened firing at them here on Friday.

The patrolling police signalled two suspected motorcycles carrying four people to stop in Chak Daida locality in suburbs of Kasur.

The motorcyclists instead of stopping sprayed bullets at police killing ASI Sajjad Haider and a cop Farmaish and sped away.

The bodies of cops martyred in the firing were shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against unknown culprits have started investigation.