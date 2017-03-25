KASUR-An ASI and a constable of the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police were gunned down by two motorcyclists here in Raja Jang area Friday evening.

According to the Raja Jang Police, the incident occurred near Dade Pull area of Raja Jang. The personnel of Raja Jang patrolling post were on routine patrol when they came across two suspects, riding a motorcycle near Dade Pull area. The cops signalled the bikers to stop but they, instead, resorted to straight firing on the lawmen. As a result, ASI Sajjad and constable Farmaish Ali of the Punjab Patrolling Police sustained gunshot wounds. They were rushed to a local hospital where they succumbed to their wounds.

The suspects, however, made good their escape from the scene.

According to the police, martyred ASI Sajjad was resident of Rawalpindi while constable Farmaish Ali belonged to Pandoke area of Kasur.

The Raja Jang Police have launched investigation into the incident.