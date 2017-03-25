NOWSHERA:- The police arrested two people on the charge of carrying out firing on census team during census visit here on Friday. Police said that the census team was collecting data of the residents in Risalpur area of Nowshera when armed culprits started firing at them. However, the members of census team remain safe in the firing. The police taking prompt action arrested two including father and son, involved in firing and after registering a case against them started investigation.–INP