CHANGA MANGA - Local people protested against a wildlife officer who got released the hunters nabbed red handed by a patrolling party in Changa Manga here on Friday.

Wildlife Deputy Director Ghulam Rasool intervened and got released the hunters in area of Changa Manga. The patrolling party of Wildlife was on routine patrol. It arrested the hunters and recovered hunted birds including a dabchick and weapons. However, Ghulam Rasool came and intervened in the work of the patrolling party and got released the hunters. People of the locality protested and demanded action against the officer and the illegal hunters.