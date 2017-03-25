KASUR/HAFIZABAD - Three persons were killed in separate incidents of violence and road accidents here the other day.

According to police, a motorcyclist was killed after the bike rammed into a car on Multan Road. Samiullah, a resident of Nathy Khalisa was riding motorbike when the two-wheeler rammed into a car from the rear in an attempt to overtake a trailer on Multan Road.

In another incident, the mutilated dead body of a man was found from Khara Road locality. According to police, some passersby spotted the dead body of a man identified as Mehboob, 25, and informed the police. On the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the DHQ Hospital for autopsy.

In Hafizabad, the dead body of a woman, 35, was recovered from QB Link Canal near Shori Chattha. The body carried torture marks on it. The police shifted the body to a local morgue for autopsy.





