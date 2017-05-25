Gujranwala- Police have produced 18 members of three Afghan families before the court and succeeded in getting their judicial remand.

Aroop police have arrested eighteen Afghan nationals including 12 children for residing here without legal documents. According to police after completion of legal process these Afghan nationals would be deported back to Afghanistan.

ACCIDENT: A minor boy was crushed to death by a speeding tractor-trolley on the Hafizabad Road here on Wednesday. Ayan S/O Muhammad Imran was going with his brother when at Hafizabad road a speeding trolly hit their motorcycle, resultantly 4 years old Ayan received head injury and died on the spot.