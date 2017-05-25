ISLAMABAD - Two hardcore terrorists who were tried by military courts for a number of charges including attack on the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar have been executed on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

It said that those terrorists were involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including attack on APS Peshawar, killing of innocent civilians, attacking the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the law enforcement agencies personnel.

According to details, the convict Attaullah son of Muhammad Sultan was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

He was involved in attacking law enforcement agency personnel, which resulted in the death of several soldiers and injures to an officer and a soldier. Attaullah was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. He admitted to his offences before the magistrate and the trial court, the statement said. Attaullah was awarded death sentence. Second convict Taj Muhammad son of Alaf Khan was also an active member of TTP.

He was involved in attacking the Armed Forces of Pakistan and harbouring suicide bombers, which were later on used in the attack on APS Peshawar, causing death of 144 persons including children.

Alaf admitted to his offences before the magistrate and the trial court, the statement said.

He too was awarded death sentence.