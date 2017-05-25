LAHORE - The Civil Aviation Authority informed the Lahore High Court Wednesday that matter of privatisation of three airports of the country had been postponed till June 3, requesting for more time for detailed report on it.

As the chief justice resumed the proceedings, Deputy Director Legal Farooq Afzal appeared on behalf of the authority. The absence of any other responsible officer irked the chief justice who had earlier directed the authority for appearance of any senior officer on petitions challenging outsourcing of management control of Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports.

A deputy attorney general also requested the court to grant some more time to file detailed report on the issue and appearance of the authority’s officer relevant to the outsourcing process. At this, the chief justice remarked that the court would bar impugned process of airports’ privatisation if the authority would not change its conduct. The chief justice gave time to the authority till May 30 to come up with detailed report including its legal position on privatisation of three airports.

LHCBA Secretary Amir Saeed Rawn appeared as counsel for the petitioner who argued that the law of the Civil Aviation Authority is clear about this point that airports cannot be outsourced for being sensitive places.

The counsel contended that airports were used for emergency landing of passengers as well air force planes during any war situation. By privatising the airports, the national security would be at stake, he said.

He prayed the court to order the government not to privatise the airports.