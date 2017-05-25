ISLAMABAD: A woman slaughtered her two small children yesterday, police said. It is suspected that the woman is mentally ill.

Zubair Khan was living with four members of his family in Barma Town since the past 18 months.

According to police, a female neighbour of the family came to their house and found blood all over the floor. She spotted the woman, Farah Nazi, 30 sitting on bed and her clothes were drenched in blood.

The lady neighbor started shouting and soon other neighbours gathered in front of the house.

When the police reached the site, they took the bodies to hospital. The slain children were identified as Zeeshan, 7, and Aryan, 4.

Police took the woman into custody and shifted her to a hospital. They also seized a kitchen knife, believed to have been used in the crime.

Mr Khan, who is employed in a private firm, could not be reached, police said.