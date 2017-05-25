QUETTA: Police has registered a case against the kidnapping of foreign nationals, who were abducted from Jinnah Town in Quetta yesterday.

Charges of kidnapping and terrorism are included in the case, which has been registered by Jinnah Town police station SHO.

A three-member investigation team under the leadership of DIG Counter-Terrorism Department has been formed to probe the case, informed Inspector General of Police Balochistan Ahsan Mehboob. The team also includes SSP Investigation and SP Saddar.

According to IGP, "we are collaborating with other law enforcement agencies for safe recovery of the kidnapped Chinese nationals."