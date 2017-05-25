Pakistani actress and TV presenter Nadia Khan has filed a police complaint against the CEO of a popular American children’s talent hunt agency accusing him of assaulting her 14-year-old daughter during an audition in Dubai last weekend reported Gulf News.

In an interview with Gulf News, Dubai-based Pakistani TV host said that incident has left her 14-year-old bruised and badly shaken.

Hundreds of children came with their parents for the audition and many were left disillusion-ed as the audition was disrupted after Nadia called the police at the venue and the company’s 47-year-old CEO was held for questioning.

The American actor/producer whose company claims to represent some of the biggest music and television shows in the US, was later summoned to Al Barsha Police Station where a complaint was filed.