SKARDU: Police have registered FIR against Gilgit-Baltistan Youth Alliance (GBYA) Chairman Sheikh Hassan Johari and Hafiz Bilal – a Skardu based social activist - by alleging them of provocative speeches and blockage of roads.

They claimed that police have warned them to avoid the protest rallies and speeches otherwise they would be booked in charges of terrorism and their names would be placed in Schedule Four of ATA. Police also preparing the list of the supporters of the above mentioned activists so that they would be warned to give up the support of GBYA, they claimed.

The detained activists claimed they were booked because they had staged a protest against the government for its negligence on civic issues of Gilgit-Baltistan. They said their major demands were the construction of Gilgit-Skardu road, due share in CPEC and transparency in appointments at education department of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The arrested activists claimed that the government is using anti-terror laws against opposition parties and social activists in the region.