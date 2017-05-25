Minister of States for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that government is working for the revival of indigenous narrative of the country, which faded due to terrorism and extremism.



Marriyum was co-chairing National Dialogue on ‘Culture of Tolerance: Reviving the Indigenous Narrative’ with Opposition Syed Khurshid Shah in Islamabad today.

She discussed that parliamentarians, representatives from media and civil society deliberated upon ways to revive the national narrative of peace, tolerance and harmony.

Operation Raddul Fasad is also aimed at bringing about a change in the mindset. She further added that public narrative was disturbed due to the undemocratic system in the country.

The Minister of State appreciated the role and sacrifices of the parties and workers for strengthening the political culture in the country.

She expressed the confidence that revival of the film industry would also contribute towards tackling the menace of extremism and terrorism.