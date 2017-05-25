Kandhkot - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the law of jungle prevails throughout the country.

Addressing a large public gathering here on Wednesday, Imran regretted there was no law and order in the country, no development work, and the energy crisis had further exacerbated the situation.

He said he was mindful of the fact that Kandhkot was the fort of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). “But now when the Tsunami of PTI supporters has made a landfall here, the PPP’s fort has vanished from the sight,” he added.

Imran stressed that 20 percent of the budget should be spent on the education sector. “But sadly, corruption precedes priorities of the government, relegating education to the bottom,” he said, and added, “25 million children in Pakistan are deprived of education because their parents cannot afford it, and are compelled to send their children to work.”

He argued that the country could not progress until those found guilty of corruption were put behind the bars.

“Sindhi, Punjabi, Baluchi, Siraiki, Muhajar and Pathan are brothers. As they live here, they all are Pakistanis,” he added.

He criticised the federal government, particularly the Interior Ministry.

Citing a story, which, he said, he had read in a newspaper today, he said an employee of the ministry of interior committed suicide when his son was refused job in the ministry.

Imran further said, “I have been visiting Sindh for the last 21 years, but there is no change in the province, as there is shortage of water, lack of hospitals, educational institutions and several other problems.

He said that due to negligence of the government, 45 percent children in Pakistan did not have proper food intake, and as a result they were suffering from several diseases.

Lashing out at Shahbaz Sharif, Imran said that four years ago, he had said that if loadshedding was not controlled in six months, he would change his name. Imran gave him the name of Drama Sharif.

He lamented that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif always begs from the IMF and the World Bank.

Turning to Asif Ali Zardari, he asked him to go to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and observe the law and order situation there. “There is merit in KP; people of KP prefer public sector over the private sector, especially in education and health.

He vowed that PTI would introduce the system based on justice and peace in the country.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr Arif Alvi, Liaquat Jatio, Haleem Adil Sheikh and others were also present on the occasion.