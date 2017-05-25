Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakariya today has said that India is involved in perpetrating and financing terrorism inside Pakistan.

“The confessional statement of Kulbushan Jhadav confirms Indian involvement in espionage and subversive activities in Pakistan,” the spokesperson said at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad.

About Kulbushan case, the Spokesperson said, “India claim of victory in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is incorrect and misleading. The ICJ has just stayed the execution and we are preparing for the next hearing of the case.”

Responding to a question, he said, “The international community including the United States and the United Nations has expressed their concerns on the line of control (LOC) situation. India is heating up the situation on the LOC and heightening tension in order to divert attention from its perpetual atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.”

He said, “The world community is mindful of the perils facing the region. It is vital that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir dispute are implemented at the earliest.”

“For this, the territory should be demilitarized so that the Kashmiri people could exercise their right to self determination through a UN plebiscite in an environment free of bloodshed. India needs to understand that it cannot wish away or suppress the Kashmir movement,” he said.

Responding to a question, the Spokesperson said, “Instability in India is a reality. Seventeen insurgencies are going on in the country while persecution of minorities is rampant there. The gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir have also been condemned by the world. The present situation in India has also raised fears amongst the investors.”

“Awarding Major Leetul Gogoi, who brazenly used a Kashmiri youth as a human shield, is condemnable. It is a crime and an insult to humanity. Amnesty International called awarding a move to condone human rights abuses in IOK,” he said.

“This is not first time that the Indian occupation forces have displayed such cowardice and inhumanity. In Indian occupied Kashmir, the Indian occupation forces are involved in acts of grave violence against civilians, rapes, extra-judicial murders, arson attacks, kidnappings, violence against Kashmiri children and desecration of mosques and other sacred places. International Community, particularly, the UN should take cognizance to act,” he said.

“The Indian army is criminal in its behaviour against civilians. Indian occupation forces in IOK have been targeting Kashmiri civilians across LOC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir AJK. Many hundreds have been killed,” he said.

He informed that, “Since 2014, unprovoked ceasefire violations have increased significantly, taking toll on hundreds of innocent Kashmiris lives in AJK and their properties. On Wednesday, when United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) Team was on visit to LOC, Indian occupation forces committed ceasefire violation from IOK.”

“Last week, Indian occupation forces killed Kashmiris during violent military operations in Pulwama and Kupwara districts, which we strongly condemn. 130 defenseless people, mostly students, were injured by using brute force, pellets and teargas shelling during peaceful protest against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. Scores were arrested, including mostly students and cricket players, in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Budgam and Sopore areas,” he said.

He underscored that, “There is heavy deployment of Indian forces at and around the historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar every Friday, to create an atmosphere of fear and harassment in wake of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan as thousands of people from other districts and far off places travel to Srinagar to offer prayers in the Grand Masjid. The International Community should take note of this violation of right to religious obligations.”

“Kashmiri leaders continue to remain under arrest or detention and, reportedly, being treated inhumanly. Norwegian Parliament debated the Kashmir dispute on the adjournment motion tabled by Knut Arild Hareide, leader of the Christian Democratic Party, who lamented the gross human rights violations by Indian occupation forces in occupied Kashmir,” he said.

He stated that, “Indian National Conference leader, Agha Roohullah, addressing a function in Srinagar revealed that India is creating ISIS in IOK. The objective is to malign the indigenous movement of Kashmiris in IOK for their right to self-determination.”

Talking about the recently held Summit in Riyadh, the Spokesperson said, “Pakistan remains committed to the unity of Islamic countries and will continue to make efforts in this regard.”

About China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Nafees Zakariya said, “It is an economic development project which entails benefits not only for Pakistan and China but the entire region. Many countries have expressed their interest to join the mega project. There is no reason for any country to make the project controversial.”