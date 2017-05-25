RAWALPINDI - Indian army once again committed ceasefire violation along the Line of Control, targeting United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) vehicle in Khanjar Sector, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

According to the ISPR, the vehicle was carrying UNMOGIP officers Major Emmanual of Philippines and Major Mirko of Croatia on a visit to LoC with UNMOGIP blue flag hoisted as per procedure. Both officers remained safe as they were off the vehicle in near immediate distance and now back at their location, the statement added.

The ISPR further said that the officials, who were on a visit to LOC, were targeted despite UNMOGIP blue flag was hoisted on the vehicle as per procedure.

Last week, Pakistan Army had lodged a protest before military observers from United Nations against 'unprovoked' Indian aggression and firing on civilians from across the LoC.

United Nations Military Observers at UNMOGIP were invited to GHQ to register a protest over "unprovoked ceasefire violations and targeting of civilian population by Indian Army".

The observers were informed that the Indian Army violated ceasefire agreement on May 10, 13 and 16, said an earlier statement issued by ISPR.

"Indian Army used small arms, automatic and heavy calibre weapons, heavy mortars (122 mm) and field artillery in Sabzkot, Baroh, Tandar, Khuiratta, Kot Koterra and Karela Sectors to target Pakistani villages," they were told.

Incidents of cross-border firing have become a norm since the last months of 2016 as tensions simmer between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir issue. Exchanges of firing have been reported sporadically since the new year began.