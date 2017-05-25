London - A man who was tied to an army jeep and used as a human shield in Indian-occupied Kashmir has said he is "afraid" after the officer responsible for the incident was awarded a commendation by the military.

"I was under the impression he would be punished. But he was given a reward," Farooq Ahmad Dar told BBC on Wednesday. The decision, announced on Monday, was met with shock in Held Kashmir. The army officer responsible for the action said he did it to "save lives".

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah said the army decision was "wrong". Writing in the Indian Express newspaper he said the consequences could be "disastrous", adding "The use of human shields is now officially fair and justified in a Kashmir that stands more alienated than ever before."

The Urdu-language newspaper Kashmir Uzma saw the move as an ‘open warning’. "It seems that by honouring the officer, the authorities in New Delhi are trying to send a clear message to Kashmiris that they have reliable tactics for restoring order, even when it involves violating human rights," it said.

Indian-held Kashmir has seen a fresh upsurge of violence in the past few months, with stone-throwing civilians pitted against military personnel. India blames Pakistan for inciting the violence, a charge the latter denies.

The army officer at the centre of the controversy, Major Nitin Gogoi, in a rare departure from official protocol, addressed a media conference and defended his actions. "This thing I have done only to save the local people. Had I fired, there would have been casualties. With this idea, I have saved many people's lives."

Syed Ali Geelani, Chairman of the Hurriyat, called the Indian army decision "distressing and shameful".

Amnesty International India also condemned the decision, saying it gave out the impression that the Indian army "condones human rights abuses".