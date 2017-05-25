TAXILA: A man was allegedly stoned to death in Ghourgushti, Taxila apparently for honour on Wednesday.

According to police sources, passerby spotted a body with multiple injuries lying around a pile of stones under Barazai Bridge. They informed the police, who later shifted the body to THQ hospital. During the check up the doctors recovered a stone from his neck.

The man was identified as Aurangzaib, 43, a native of Mian Dehri village of Ghazi town.

According to a police official, the evidence collected from the crime scene hints of honour killing.

Sub-divisional Police officer (SDPO) DSP Raja Fayyazul Haq confirmed that the man was stoned to death.