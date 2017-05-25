ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Mohammad Yousaf has advised men ‘mehram’ to make sure that women, who are going for Umrah and Hajj, to dress modestly in Saudi Arabia.

During the inauguration of a two-day training programme for pilgrims at Faisal Mosque, the minister said “Every year there are a lot of complaints about Pakistani women pilgrims not covering themselves modestly during their stay at Saudi Arabia.” He further advised that “Every woman pilgrim should take two ‘abayas’ with her. Saudis are very strict about their women covering themselves modestly.”