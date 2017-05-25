ISLAMABAD: Buddhist monks, who were part of a delegation participating in Vesakh Mela celebrations arranged by National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division on Tuesday, said that the hospitality, love and respect they had received from Pakistani people added charm to their celebrations.

The preservation and maintenance of sacred places is evidence of the level of respect Pakistan has for Buddhist beliefs, they noted. A delegation of around 40 Buddhist monks and visitors from Sri Lanka, headed by Professor N Gnanaratana, had reached Pakistan on Sunday to attend the Vesakh Mela.

“Pakistan always stood with Sri Lanka in conflict situations, natural calamities and every hour of need, which the entire Sri Lankan nation acknowledges and admires,” Prof Gnanaratana said.



Women monks including P Dhammanande, M Seelapriga and A Summanaseeli said they were visiting Pakistan for the first time and excited about their journey to the sacred places of Taxila and Takht Bahi.

“We are impressed with the arrangements of this festival and hospitality of Pakistani people. It is just like we are at our second home,” Dhammanande said.

The Sri Lankan delegation of Buddhist monks visited the historical Buddhist spots and performed their religious rituals while accompanied by officials from the NH&LH Division.



The opening ceremony of Vesakh Mela was attended by NH&LH Division Federal Secretary Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretary Junaid Ikhlaq and High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Jayanath CP Lokuketagodage.

Being a custodian of buddhist heritage, the Pakistani government is equally participating in and celebrating the Vesakh festival, Hasan said.

The Vesakh Day is celebrated to commemorate events of the birth, enlightenment and the passing away of Gautama Buddha.

The festival, also known as Buddha Purnima (full moon) and Buddha Day, is a holiday observed traditionally on different days in all Buddhist countries of Asia and other parts of the world.