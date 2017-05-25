MIRPUR (AJK)-The Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) has decided to launch the Department of Chinese Language following the the extension of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) to AJK.

It aims to ensure the familiarity with the language of the closest brotherly and friendly country China through fluent writing and speaking because of the need and importance of the Chinese language in the future. A seminar titled “Promoting Information Technology & Entrepreneurship” was hosted jointly by the MUST and the private-sector Sand Box (Pvt) Ltd., the promoters of the studies of information technology in the country.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the MUST Varsity, was the chief guest. He addressed the seminar and emphasised the need for encouraging and promoting IT studies in all spheres of life in order to enter the ranks of the developed nations through successfully meeting the challenges of 21st century.

Other speakers including AJK Minister for Sports & Culture Ch Saeed also addressed the seminar and highlighted the salient features of objectives of the seminar to attract maximum human involvement in the fast growing field of information technology in AJK to enter the ranks of the modern era.

“I am happy to announce that we are in a process of appointing teachers for starting Chinese language course in September this year, so that our graduates may be able to take the benefit of the forthcoming opportunities of the CPEC,” VC Dr Habib ur Rehman said. “I would like to quote the Chinese Phrase: “A Young Idler, old beggar; later on beggar”- begging does not mean begging on roads, it include begging in all manifestation; one of its manifestations is seeking help of others for getting something for which they think they cannot get, or otherwise don’t qualify for,” the VC said.

The MUST VC continued that as MUST has signed the MoU with the Sandbox, it is also part of the endeavor to encourage and promote technology and entrepreneur in AJK. The VC said that the varsity had established the Incubation Centre and Business Research Centre in the MUST Business School, Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization, Vibrant and Productive NTC and Graduate Placement Bureau.

He said that the establishments of all the facilities were directed at HRD, developing links with industries and extending the blessings of university to the society. He underlined that in the developed nations, industries provide additional funding to universities for carrying out research for solving their problems and developing new methods and products. “In our case such facilities are not available,” he said. Dr Rehman said that the AJK Govt may provide funding on competitive basis for carrying out researches directed at solving local problems. “We must consider scientific outlook on development; that is to dedicate our wisdom and strength for research base development to solve our problems,” he said. He said that AJK industries should also support universities for HRD and provide funding for research projects directed at solving their problems and improving their products. “I hope the industries in the AJK will also consider developing collaboration with the university for mutual benefit,” the VC said.

He hoped that our graduates will take full benefit of the facilities made available to them in the University and elsewhere; develop hardworking habits, earn their degrees, develop relevant skills to face the challenges of practical world with dignity and honour.