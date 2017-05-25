PTI central secretariat prepared new report according to which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had spent Rs29 crore on a 126-day sit-in that was staged in 2014 in Islamabad.

The report describes that the party had utilized Rs36 crore on different activities during 2014 to 2015 whereas revenue of Rs43 crore was also generated.

PTI also declared the sit-in as public event in financial statements.

On 14 August 2014, PTI held protest march, from Lahore to Islamabad, against Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif over claims of systematic rigging by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the 2013 General Election.

However, the sit-in was ended on December 17, 2014, stressing the need for unity in the wake of Army Public School carnage that claimed lives of more than 40 people including students.