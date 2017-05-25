Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority issues show cause notice to ARY News for spreading hatred against armed forces.

PEMRA Tweeted the show cause notice and mentioned two programmes that were aired on 10 May and 12 May in which anti-army aspersions were said.

اے آر وائی نیوز کے پروگراموں میں افواجِ پاکستان کے خلاف ہرزہ سرائی اور نفرت انگیز تبصرے؛ ٹی وی چینل کو اظہارِ کے نوٹسز جاری pic.twitter.com/5dWsj3aIcc — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) May 25, 2017





ARY News is ordered to submit its reply to both the notices by 1 June. Chief Executive of ARY officer is also directed to submit reply in person.

Recently Interior Minister Chaudary Nisar held a press conference in which he said that no one would be allowed to malign the army and judiciary on social media.