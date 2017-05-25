islamabad - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday approved budget recommendations for the year 2017-2018.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the meeting chaired by the prime minister, an official statement said.

On the occasion, Sharif appreciated the progress made during the last four years. He said development of infrastructure and social sectors was his government’s top priority. Sharif said that the socio-economic uplift of the masses was the priority of the government and the “budget strategy” was an important tool for achieving those objectives. The prime minister said that the government had focused on infrastructure development but at the same time accorded top priority to the social welfare sector as well. Sharif said that the unprecedented growth in the development allocation for financial year 2017-2018 had increased three folds as compared to budget allocations in fiscal year 2012-2013. He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government had also accorded due priority to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and the Federally-Administrated Tribal Areas.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that the banking sector in Pakistan had shown impressive performance over the period and proved its resilience with a stable outlook.

In a meeting with Standard and Chartered Bank Chairman Jose Vinals here, he said that due to growth-oriented policies, Pakistan had been upgraded to the list of emerging markets.

The prime minister said that Pakistan stock market was ranked as fifth best performing stock market in 2016 and the current gross domestic product growth rate stood above 5.3 per cent.