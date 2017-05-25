The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee with Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman in the chair will meet tomorrow to sight the moon of Ramadan.

According to a notification issued by the ministry of religious affairs, the meeting will be held in the ministry’s building at 6:30pm.

Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also hold meetings in different parts of the country to help the central committee reach any decision.

However, the notification read that only Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will make the final announcement about the sighting of moon.