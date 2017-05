Sixth Housing and Population Census would stand completed with enumeration of homeless people today.

However, the retrieval process of filled-in documents would continue until 24th of next month.

Summary census data is expected to be available in July this year.

Census has been carried out in two phases. In the first phase, from 15th of March to 15th of April, sixty-three districts of the country were covered while counting in remaining eighty-eight districts began from 25th of last month.