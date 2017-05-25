ISLAMABAD: Indian national Uzma, has returned to India, Times of India reported.

Uzma had alleged that Tahir, a Pakistani man forced her into marriage.

Police contingent escorted Uzma to Wagah Border in Lahore. Along with Indian High Commission officials she travelled to India.

Indian Minister of External affairs Sushma Swaraj Tweeted saying that she was sorry for all that Uzma had to go through.

Uzma - Welcome home India's daughter. I am sorry for all that you have gone through. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 25, 2017





On Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court had allowed Uzma to return back home and handed over her original immigration form, which her husband Tahir Ali had submitted to the court on Tuesday.