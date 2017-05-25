KAMALIA/ MANDI BAHAUDDIN-A large number of traders and shopkeepers staged a protest on Wednesday in front of Kamalia Press Club against the rising dacoity incidents in the tehsil.

They expressed grave concerns over police failure to maintain law and order in the tehsil. Talking to media, they informed recent dacoity incidents in Kamalia. They said dacoits barged into a shop “Sajid Mobile and Money Transfer” near General Bus Stand and took away Rs0.6 million cash and mobile scratch cards worth Rs100,000. Later, Sheikh Sanitary Store on nearby Rajana-Kamalia Road was looted allegedly by the same dacoits where they made off with thousands of rupees. They said there is a gang of dacoits that has been involved in more than 10 such dacoities and robberies with the shopkeepers. They demanded stern action against the gang.

Kamalia DSP Mehr Muhammad Saeed and City Police SHO Ch Muhammad Aslam reached the spot and assured the traders of early arrest of the culprits at which the protesting shopkeepers dispersed. In Mandi Bahauddin, four masked robbers barged into the house of a trader, Moeen Khan, in Malakwal. They held the family hostage and made off with cash, jewellery and other valuables worth Rs1.5 million. Malakwal Police registered case and launched investigation. In Pattoki Kasur, dacoits deprived a man of cash and other valuables. Ramazan was on his way on a motorbike. Near PSO petrol pump, two dacoits intercepted him at gunpoint. They snatched cash, cellphone and other valuables from Ramazan and fled away. Police are investigating.