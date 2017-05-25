MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Two trucks plunged into canals here on Wednesday as one of the trucks also crushed a passerby to death before falling in the canal.

According to Civil Lines Police, a cement-laden truck plunged into a distributary. The eyewitnesses told the police the truck was on its way from Mandi Bahauddin. Near Gujrat Distributary Bridge, the driver lost control over steering due to the uneven and under-construction road. Resultantly, the truck swerved to left and fell in the channel. They said that the truck also crushed a passerby to death. The truck driver, however, survived the incident and fled away. Civil Lines Police reached the spot and shifted the dead body for autopsy. Further investigation is underway. In the meanwhile, another truck fell in Upper Jhelum Canal near Khohar village, about 25 km away from here.

The truck was on its way from Sarai Alamgir. On Mandi Bahauddin-Saria Alamgir Road, the driver lost control over steering in an attempt to pass another truck, coming from opposite direction. Resultantly, the truck skidded off the road and fell in the canal.

On information, Rescue 1122 rushed the spot and recovered a person alive. Search for the other was underway till the filing of report. The rescue team also recovered the truck from the canal.

Residents of the area said this one-way road is in deteriorated condition. They said passing and overtaking is very dangerous on the road. They demanded the government rehabilitation of the road as mostly the transporters use this short route to hit GT Road.