LAHORE: The Centre for Public Policy and Governance (CPPG), Forman Christian College (A Chartered University), Lahore held two-day training for the Department of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Punjab (SWD) and representatives of different Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) on May 22-23, 2017.

The training is part of a larger project titled, “Social Welfare Department: The Provincial Face of Regulation and Interaction with NGOs”, being conducted by CPPG with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Small Grants and the Ambassador’s Fund Program. The event spanned over two days of interactive sessions, which covered aspects such as the public private partnership, conflict management, team building, and negotiation skills, among other topics. From across Punjab a total of 24 participants from the SWD and NGO’s attended the training.

Ms. Zaib-un-Nisa, Director Programmes, attended the concluding session. She acclaimed the vigorous participation of the trainees and also commended the contribution of the CPPG in bringing together the officials of the SWD and representatives of the NGO’s.

Dr. Saeed Shafqat, Professor and Founding Director of the CPPG respected the active participation in the training exercise and stressed the need for similar activities, which foster trust between the government and the civil society. Speaking about the recent regulatory changes facing NGOs, Dr. Shafqat said,” The government is becoming a little too stringent with regulations without sufficient explanation about the purpose and process behind these.

Regulation is necessary but cannot be effective without transparency and adequate communication between the regulator and the civil society”.

This training is the second in a series of trainings being arranged by CPPG as part of the capacity building component of the ongoing project with the SWD. It aims to equip participants with the skills and tools required to work in collaboration with each other and also for effective and improved delivery of services for the community.

Dr Imdad Hussain, CPPG Senior Research Fellow Raheem ul Haque, Dr Raja Ali Saleem, Research Fellow Maheen Saleem Khosa, Saba Shahid, Raffat Malik and Muhammad Hassan also participated in the event.