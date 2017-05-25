JHANG- Two dacoits were gunned down in a ‘shootout’ with police here the other night.

A team of Jhang Saddr Police was on routine patrol on Jhang-Sargodha Road when they spotted two suspects, riding a motorbike, near Adda Machine, some 10 km away from here. The police signalled them to stop but the suspects accelerated the bike speed and fled away. Police rushed after them at which the accused resorted to indiscriminate firing on the police party which left Jhang Saddr Police SHO Inspector Mian Abdus Saboor with critical injuries.

On information, DSP (city circle) Rai Saifullah Bhatti reached the spot with heavy contingent of police and they besieged the dacoits. During crossfire, the accused, later identified as dacoits - Nadeem Abbas of Chak 236/RB and Muhammad Asif of Chak 78/GB, Faisalabad - were killed. Police recovered arms and a motorbike from them and launched investigation.