GUJRAT/SHEIKHUPURA/JHANG-A Municipal Corporation staffer committed suicide by taking poisonous pills over non-payment of salary for the last five months here on Wednesday.

According to the bereaved family, Boota Maseeh, 50, of Eidgah locality, was father of seven children and has been working at Municipal Corporation as a sanitary worker for the last 24 years.

He was faced with worst financial circumstances due to non-payment of salary for the last five months. His children were also expelled from school due to non-payment of fee which led him to commit suicide.

Dozens of other MC employees, working on daily wages and contract basis, have not been paid wages for the past few months. “We have staged protests at Timble Chowk and outside the MC office but our problems have not been resolved so far,” they told The Nation.

Locals of the area demanded the government to compensate the bereaved family of Boota Maseeh.

The large number of lady health visitors (LHVs) posted in different parts of the district protested against the government for not paying their salaries for the last several months.

The protesters led by Rukhsana Kousara, a senior LHV, chanted slogans against the Health Department, and said that they are performing their duties in for off areas of the district but the officials did not bother to clear their salaries. They demanded the Punjab chief minister intervene in the matter and get released their dues and salaries shortly.

When contacted, EDO Health Javed Goria said that the matter would be resolved in due course of time.

Three people were killed and as many were injured in different road mishaps here on Wednesday.

According to police, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a trailer near Shorkot Bus Stand. Muhammad Danish, 14, along with his relative Muhammad Farooq, residents of Shorkot City, were on their way on a bike. Near Shorkot Bus Stand, the bike collided with a speeding trailer head-on. Resultantly, Muhammad Danish was killed on the spot while Farooq sustained minor wounds.

In another incident, a youth committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills. Ehsan, 18, of Mauza Hassan Khan quarrelled with his parents the other night over a petty issue and swallowed poisonous pills. He was shifted to DHQ Hospital where he breathed his last.

A man was killed in collision between two motorcycles near Adda Angora Farm on Jhang-Layyah Road. Muhammad Asif and his friend of Garmahraja were on their way on a motorbike.

As they reached near Adda Angora Farm, the bike collided with another motorcycle head-on. As a result, Asif sustained was killed on the spot while his friend and the other motorcyclist got injured critically and were shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan.