SARGODHA-An exhibition comprising projects on public relations, advertisements and video documentaries of Mass Communication Department of University of Sargodha was held in Jinnah Hall here on Wednesday.

According to the university management, a large number of students, teachers and dignitaries from all walks of life attended the event and praised students’ work. Stalls were displayed by the 4th and 8th semester’s students of MA and BS. The exhibition was inaugurated by Faculty of Arts and Law Dean Dr Nawaz Mahsud. Students relayed documentaries of cultural and historical perspective. The folk stories of Heer Ranjha, Hiran Minar and an excited story of Pakistan Army were also amongst the projects and were largely lauded by the participants. The currency notes stall was succeeded to get attention of the audience particularly the coins of Alexander era were the centre of gravity. Rescue 1122 stall was also established where the rescue tips were hoarded. Similarly, a police image building stall was also set up to show the police as the protector of the lives, honour and property of the common man. Dr Nawaz Mahsud commended students’ efforts and extended best wishes to them in their future life.