ISLAMABAD - A woman has allegedly stabbed her two sons to death in a town near Burma Bridge within the limits of Police Station (PS) Khanna Pull, informed police spokesperson on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Zeeshan (7) and Aryan (4) whose dead bodies have been shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy, he said.

According to him, a mother namely Farah Naz killed her two sons with a sharp knife. Upon information, he said, the police reached the crime scene and arrested the lady. He said that it was suggested during the initial investigation that the killer lady was mentally retorted. A case has been registered against the lady while further investigation was on, he said.