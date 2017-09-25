Syed Maaz Jan/Monitoring Desk

Peshawar - At least eleven people died in two separate incidents in remote districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

In Dogdara area of Upper Dir district, at least five girls and a boy were burnt to death while two others were injured when a huge fire engulfed the house of one Hamesh Gul, son of Fatih Rehman.

The police sources said that the fire erupted as a result of a short circuit in the electricity generator late on Saturday night when the inmates were sleeping. The deceased were identified as Neelam, Nasreen, Wareesha and Yasir, daughters and son of Hamesh Gul, and Samina, daughter of Bahrawan.

The locals rushed to the site, gutted the fire on self-help basis and recovered the dead bodies and the injured from the affected house. The injured were shifted to the nearby health facility.

Meanwhile, media reports stated that five tourists lost lives in Kappi Gali area of Balakot tehsil of Mansehra district as their car fell into river Kunhar. The tourists, residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, were on their way to Naran, the reports added. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, which led to the accident. After the incident, rescue workers and local police personnel reached the area and retrieved the dead bodies from the river.

It is pertinent to mention here that such incidents in the area have caused several deaths over the past years, mainly because of the blind turns in hilly roads.