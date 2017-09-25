KHYBER AGENCY - Tanzeem-e-Asateza Landi Kotal condemned the arrest of 5th grade student under territorial responsibility clause of the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR).

As per the details, after the incident of roadside bomb blast in Matha Khel area of tehsil Landi Kotal, the security agencies during search operation netted 31 tribesmen including the mentioned student.

Tanzeem-e-Asateza Landi Kotal President Sharifullah Afridi and Press Secretary Arshad Ali said that the administration along with forces had detained the student identified as Iqtedar, son of Gul Zad Khan, of Government High School, Latif Khan Kalley, which, they said, was a matter of concern.

The security agencies violated fundamental human rights by putting the student behind the bars, they said. Coming hard on the administration, they added that it was the duty of the Khasadar and Levies forces to maintained peace in the area and in case of any miscreants’ act, they should be held responsible and not the tribesmen.

The union office bearers stressed the authorities to release the student immediately and take legal action against those who violated the law.

Tehsildar Landi Kotal Tehseenullah confirmed the imprisonment of the student and said that he would be set free after clearing by the investigation agencies.