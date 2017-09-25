The accountability court will indict Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on September 27th in case of having assets and funds beyond known sources of income.

The finance minister appeared before the court today to record his statement and submitted Rs 1 million as surety bond to avail bail against arrest warrants.

Furthermore, court ordered him to submit Rs 5 million to ensure his presence during the trial. The accountability court provided the copies of references and other material consist of 23 volumes to Dar and set the date of September 27 to indict him.

Last week, the bailable arrest warrants were issued for Ishaq Dar under the reference filed by National Accountability Court (NAB).