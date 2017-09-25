Quetta - Armed assailants shot dead a doctor in Quetta on Sunday.

The two attackers reached the clinic of 50-year-old Dr Halim Domki, situated at Bangulzai Stop near Jattak Stop, on a motorcycle and restored to indiscriminate fire on him in a hit and run felony, said the sources.

Dr Domki received bullet injuries and succumbed to his wounds shortly. The incident sent a wave of fear and panic in the area.

The clinic, where the offence was reported, falls into the jurisdiction of Satellite Town Police Station.

A police team reached the crime scene and shifted the body of the victim to Civil Hospital Quetta for medico-legal formalities. Later, the body was handed over to the heirs.

Police registered a murder case against unidentified assailants with Satellite Town Police Station and launched a search operation against the perpetrators.

FIVE DEAD IN QUETTA TRAFFIC MISHAP

Five people were killed and a dozen sustained injuries in a traffic mishap here on Sunday, said Edhi sources.

The traffic accident happened when a speedy Chaman-bound Karachi passenger coach hit a tractor trolley – loaded with gypsy people – in Akhtarabad area near Western Bypass, which resulted in death of four people including two women on the spot.

The fatal accident also left 12 others injured. Women and children were also among wounded, Edhi sources said.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the Bolan Medial Complex Quetta where a child succumbed to his injuries.

The hospital sources said that two of the 12 injured sustained critical wounds while some passengers had minor injuries who were discharged after first aid.