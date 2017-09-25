ISLAMABAD/Kabul - Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Umar Zakhilwal on Sunday said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were enjoying good people to people relations.

Talking to PTV programme, he categorically stated that those elements were threatening Pakistan are not our friends.

Umar Zakhilwal said that Pakistan and Afghanistan rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorism. Afghanistan was committed to eliminate terrorism from the country, he added.

He said:”Pakistan and Afghanistan Armed Forces were not operating against each other soil as there was only intelligence sharing.”

The Ambassador said that Afghanistan government would welcome Pakistan, China and other countries, if they would play a facilitator role to resume talks with Taliban to maintain peace in the country.

“Doors are always open for talks with Taliban for maintaining peace in the country,” he said, adding, that some territories in Afghanistan were under control of Taliban.

KARZAI SMELLS RAT IN US POLICY

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai reaffirmed his opposition to the new US strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia as he expressed doubts regarding the latest stance Washington has adopted against Pakistan.

Speaking to Foreign Policy in his office in Kabul, Karzai said that the new US strategy has not been announced with an aim to end the ongoing conflict and violence but rather the US administration wants the conflict to continue.

In regards to the latest stance Washington has adopted against Islamabad, the former President said that the issue of Pakistan was shared for years with the Americans.

“They not only ignored me, they named Pakistan as a major ally,” local Afghan media quoted Karzai as stating.

Karzai believes the new stance Washington has adopted against Islamabad is aimed at finding a justification to maintain the war and conflict in Afghanistan.

He described his pessimism regarding the stance while raising questions regarding the long time taken for the US administration to decide the lies of Pakistan.

“It doesn’t take a country 15 years to decide whether someone [Pakistan] is lying to them or not; 15 years is a long time. They can’t come to us after 15 years and state that Pakistan is exporting terrorism,” he said.

The remarks by Karzai came as the Afghan government is optimistic and welcomed the announcement of the new strategy, calling it a move the Afghans have long been waiting for and demanding to eliminate the menace of terror from the region.