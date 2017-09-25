ZAFARWAL-Narowal Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar and DPO Hafiz Kashif along with officials of the tehsil municipal administration visited border areas near Sakroor and Lahri villages, affected by shelling by Indian armed forces.

On the occasion, the DC briefed the media that the administration has declared emergency in the district due to shelling form the Indian side.

He added the administration has also cancelled holidays of the employees at all the state-run hospitals and they have been directed to remain alert for any untoward situation. The DC said that a relief camp has been established for the villagers of Lahrri where food, medicines and feed for animals is being provided.

The DC said Rescue 1122 personnel are available at relief camp to respond to any emergency, adding a free bus service has been launched in the district for those fleeing from the Indian shelling. Moreover, mobile service of the Livestock Department is also present at the relief camp, the DC Annan Qamar added.

According to official sources, one civilian has been injured and more than 15 animals have been killed by ongoing firing and shelling from Indian armed forces across the border.