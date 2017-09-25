RAJANPUR:-A girl died while another got injured when a power pylon fell down here on Sunday. Rescue sources said that a dilapidated electricity tower over burdened with electricity wires suddenly fell down on two girls in Wing area. Resultantly one girl died while the other got injured and rushed to hospital. The dwellers of the area protested against the Mepco and demanded the CM to take notice of the incident.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 25-Sep-2017 here.
Girl dies as power pylon falls in Rajanpur
